Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cloudflare’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Shares of NET stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,494. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $22.08.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

