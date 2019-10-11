Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.95.

NET traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.47. 9,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,536,494. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $22.08.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

