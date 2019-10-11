Cobalt 27 Capital (CVE:KBLT) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

Cobalt 27 Capital (CVE:KBLT) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered Cobalt 27 Capital from a buy rating to a tender rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cormark downgraded Cobalt 27 Capital from an outperform rating to a tender rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Cobalt 27 Capital from C$5.75 to C$5.92 and gave the stock a tender rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cobalt 27 Capital from C$10.50 to C$5.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price target on Cobalt 27 Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.92.

Shares of CVE:KBLT opened at C$4.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.12. Cobalt 27 Capital has a twelve month low of C$3.27 and a twelve month high of C$6.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59.

About Cobalt 27 Capital

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. operates as a minerals company. It holds physical cobalt material; owns a cobalt stream on Vale's worldclass Voisey's Bay mine; and manages a portfolio of nine royalties, as well as intends to invest in a cobalt-focused portfolio of streams, royalties, and direct interests in mineral properties containing cobalt.

