COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CCLAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get COCA COLA AMATI/ADR alerts:

CCLAY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.07. 570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,292. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

About COCA COLA AMATI/ADR

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for COCA COLA AMATI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COCA COLA AMATI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.