Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Noble Financial set a $6.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.79.

Coeur Mining stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.91. 3,441,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,736,582. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 9,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $54,202.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,253,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 26.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,205,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 38.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,484,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after acquiring an additional 976,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 40.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,898,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 830,146 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth about $3,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

