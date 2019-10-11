Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $33.00 price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of COLL stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 326,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,140. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $398.29 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.52.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director David Hirsch sold 22,106 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $257,534.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,197.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,096.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,323,555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,855,000 after purchasing an additional 693,812 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,210,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 509,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 228,035 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,724,000 after purchasing an additional 165,018 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

