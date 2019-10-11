Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Trading Up 1.8%

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) shares were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.18 and last traded at $50.07, approximately 187,831 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,495,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.18.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average of $49.23.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1193 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000.

