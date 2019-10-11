Comparing Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) and Vistra Energy (NASDAQ:VST)

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) and Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.7% of Pattern Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Pattern Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Vistra Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Pattern Energy Group has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vistra Energy has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pattern Energy Group and Vistra Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pattern Energy Group $483.00 million 5.32 $142.00 million $1.45 18.02 Vistra Energy $9.14 billion 1.46 -$54.00 million ($0.02) -1,354.50

Pattern Energy Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vistra Energy. Vistra Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pattern Energy Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Pattern Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $1.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Vistra Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Pattern Energy Group pays out 116.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vistra Energy pays out -2,500.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pattern Energy Group has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Pattern Energy Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pattern Energy Group and Vistra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pattern Energy Group 1 7 2 0 2.10 Vistra Energy 0 1 7 0 2.88

Pattern Energy Group currently has a consensus target price of $25.07, indicating a potential downside of 4.07%. Vistra Energy has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.82%. Given Vistra Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vistra Energy is more favorable than Pattern Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Pattern Energy Group and Vistra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pattern Energy Group -12.36% -3.00% -1.17% Vistra Energy 6.25% 7.52% 2.31%

Summary

Vistra Energy beats Pattern Energy Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc. operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The Development Business segment develops and sells renewable energy projects focusing on wind, solar, storage, and transmission primarily in the United States, Canada, Japan,and Mexico. Pattern Energy Group Inc. sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. As of February 26, 2018, this segment had a fleet of generation facilities totaling approximately 14,000 megawatts of generation in Texas, including 2,300 megawatts fueled by nuclear power, 4,000 megawatts fueled by coal, and 7,500 megawatts fueled by natural gas. The Retail Electricity segment is involved in the retail sale of electricity and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers under the TXU Energy brand. This segment served approximately 1.7 million residential and business customers. The company was formerly known as TCEH Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Energy Corp. in November 2016. The company is based in Irving, Texas.

