Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Compugen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

CGEN traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,463. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a market cap of $212.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.60. Compugen has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Compugen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,496,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,627,000 after purchasing an additional 267,086 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Compugen by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,631,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 744,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Compugen by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 21,368 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Compugen by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 760,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 78,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Compugen by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 95,500 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

