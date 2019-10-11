Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.51

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.51 and traded as high as $6.29. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 22,657 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.12 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is currently 132.89%.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.