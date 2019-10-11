Conceal Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Graviex, TradeOgre and STEX. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $695,526.00 and approximately $124,538.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.84 or 0.00848828 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00034319 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00197169 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005980 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00091520 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004048 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 4,545.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 14,551,279 coins and its circulating supply is 5,066,658 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Sistemkoin, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

