Conroy Gold And Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Conroy Gold And Natural Resources Plc (LON:CGNR)’s stock price traded down 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.07 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.08), 57,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 73,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.52.

Conroy Gold And Natural Resources Company Profile (LON:CGNR)

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as zinc and other base metal deposits. It primarily focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities.

