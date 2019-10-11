Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Bought by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,805 shares during the period. Constellium makes up 1.5% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Anchor Bolt Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth $7,754,000. SkyTop Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. SkyTop Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,738,000 after acquiring an additional 616,919 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 2,067,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,762,000 after acquiring an additional 567,672 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,252,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,732,000 after acquiring an additional 521,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSTM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.72. The company had a trading volume of 918,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,271. Constellium NV has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.70.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). Constellium had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 49.69%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Constellium NV will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $12.00 target price on shares of Constellium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

