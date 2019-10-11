Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 344,437 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 344,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,581,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tufton Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Chemical Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $56.79. 228,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,420. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $59.55.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.