Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 481,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,707,000. AmeriCold Realty Trust accounts for 1.6% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned 0.25% of AmeriCold Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 247.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 196,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 139,845 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,565,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 353,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 316.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.96 per share, with a total value of $209,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.31.

COLD traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.40. 95,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $438.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.30 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.80%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

