Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Has $10.61 Million Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 44.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,816 shares during the quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $10,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 387.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $392,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 28,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total transaction of $5,951,411.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,279,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,187,217 shares of company stock valued at $429,841,069 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $216.00 target price (up previously from $181.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $6.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.87.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $190.11. 750,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,374. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $121.47 and a 52 week high of $207.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.59 and a 200 day moving average of $180.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 44.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

