Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Makes New $15.20 Million Investment in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 274,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,195,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Healthequity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HQY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,268,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,373,000 after buying an additional 840,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,646,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,268,000 after buying an additional 138,020 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,140,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,012,000 after buying an additional 258,769 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,057,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,582,000 after buying an additional 250,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,524,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Healthequity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $246,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,131 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Healthequity stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.45. The company had a trading volume of 14,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,503. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 22.98, a current ratio of 22.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.58. Healthequity Inc has a 12-month low of $50.29 and a 12-month high of $101.58.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Healthequity had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Healthequity’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HQY. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Healthequity to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

