Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Sells 154,105 Shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 23.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 499,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 154,105 shares during the quarter. Air Lease accounts for about 1.9% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $20,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Air Lease by 3.0% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 25,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 13,932.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 351,650 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Air Lease by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 843,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,855,000 after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 26.2% during the first quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 883,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,337,000 after purchasing an additional 183,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Air Lease by 0.6% during the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AL. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Shares of AL traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,506. Air Lease Corp has a 12 month low of $28.13 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.34.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). Air Lease had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corp will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 11.30%.

In related news, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $221,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 249,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $9,812,146.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,392,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 911,649 shares of company stock valued at $35,904,901 over the last quarter. 8.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

