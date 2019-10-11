Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Sells 33,936 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 33,936 shares during the quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Hill-Rom worth $13,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the second quarter valued at $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the second quarter valued at $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 78.9% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $566,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 6,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total transaction of $674,562.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,495.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.43.

Shares of HRC traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,046. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.82 and a 1 year high of $109.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.89 and its 200 day moving average is $103.35.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.