Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Sells 416,971 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,971 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $16,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $2,279,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 16.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 8.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $198,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

DAR stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.50. 467,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $827.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.92 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

