Country Trust Bank Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,804 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $28,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 45.4% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,185 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 30,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,984 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.0% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 48,094 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 102.2% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 15,215 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $40,792,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,807,509. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 935,143 shares of company stock worth $49,307,209 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,609,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,924,830. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.61. The firm has a market cap of $179.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.32.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.