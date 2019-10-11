Country Trust Bank Buys 4,536 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Country Trust Bank grew its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned approximately 0.25% of ABIOMED worth $20,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 105.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,219,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,705 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in ABIOMED by 338.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 815,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $212,436,000 after acquiring an additional 629,455 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ABIOMED by 314.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,120,000 after acquiring an additional 491,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ABIOMED by 18.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,431,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $633,440,000 after acquiring an additional 370,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ABIOMED by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $882,977,000 after acquiring an additional 290,358 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ABIOMED from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.50.

NASDAQ:ABMD traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.34. 1,104,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,856. ABIOMED, Inc. has a one year low of $155.02 and a one year high of $427.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.91.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $207.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ABIOMED news, COO David M. Weber sold 8,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.26, for a total transaction of $1,669,674.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,913 shares in the company, valued at $27,414,635.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

