Country Trust Bank Buys 526 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 368.9% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 68,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 442.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.07. 3,664,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,584,537. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $71.08 and a 12-month high of $94.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average of $89.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.744 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

