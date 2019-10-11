Country Trust Bank Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Country Trust Bank lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,581,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,740,507. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.31. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $53.95.

