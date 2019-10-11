Country Trust Bank Sells 75,434 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Country Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75,434 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $26,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.8% in the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 739.4% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded up $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $226.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,077. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $229.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.94.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.42.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.18, for a total transaction of $1,037,787.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,895.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.74, for a total value of $1,693,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,987.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,822 shares of company stock valued at $33,641,784. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

