Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 3,000 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RDSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. HSBC set a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,050 ($39.85) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,891.54 ($37.78).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 2,304 ($30.11) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,307.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,449.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 2,227 ($29.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,657 ($34.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

