Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/11/2019 – Crispr Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/2/2019 – Crispr Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/30/2019 – Crispr Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a gene-editing company. It focused on the development of transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing platform. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

9/27/2019 – Crispr Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/14/2019 – Crispr Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/5/2019 – Crispr Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

CRSP stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.37. The company had a trading volume of 12,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 3.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average of $43.24. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.49% and a negative net margin of 15,136.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 553.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

