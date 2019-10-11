Critical Comparison: Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) & Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) and Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Coupa Software and Avid Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupa Software 0 7 15 0 2.68 Avid Technology 1 2 1 0 2.00

Coupa Software currently has a consensus price target of $154.35, indicating a potential upside of 0.46%. Avid Technology has a consensus price target of $9.17, indicating a potential upside of 49.54%. Given Avid Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avid Technology is more favorable than Coupa Software.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Avid Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Coupa Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Avid Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Coupa Software has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avid Technology has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coupa Software and Avid Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupa Software $260.37 million 37.08 -$55.52 million ($0.67) -229.31 Avid Technology $413.28 million 0.64 -$10.67 million $0.12 51.08

Avid Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Coupa Software. Coupa Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avid Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Coupa Software and Avid Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupa Software -20.91% -13.73% -5.25% Avid Technology -0.99% -11.13% 6.95%

Summary

Avid Technology beats Coupa Software on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc. engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows. Its audio products and solutions include Pro Tools digital audio software solutions to facilitate the audio production process, including music and sound creation, recording, editing, signal processing, integrated surround mixing and mastering, and reference video playback; Sibelius, which allows users to create, edit, and publish musical scores; S6 that offers complementary control surfaces and consoles; and VENUE | S6L live-sound systems. The company also provides Avid Link, a mobile application to connect with other artists, producers, mixers, composers, editors, videographers, movie makers, and graphic designers; FastServe video server that assists broadcasters in making the move to UHD and IP based workflows with a new and modular architecture; and hardware products, such as I/O devices, interfaces, and audio and video processing equipment. In addition, it offers various service contracts and support plans; professional services, such as workflow design and consulting, program and project management, system installation and commissioning, and custom development and role-based product level training; and public and private training to customers and alliance partners, as well as develops and licenses curriculum content for use by third party Avid Learning partners to deliver training to customers, users, and alliance partners. Avid Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

