Croda International (LON:CRDA) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CRDA. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Croda International to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,400 ($70.56) to GBX 5,850 ($76.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,300 ($69.25) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,943.18 ($64.59).

LON:CRDA opened at GBX 4,716 ($61.62) on Tuesday. Croda International has a 12 month low of GBX 4,499.12 ($58.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,415 ($70.76). The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,749.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,940.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a GBX 39.50 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. Croda International’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

In related news, insider Tom Brophy acquired 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,668 ($61.00) per share, for a total transaction of £19,885.68 ($25,984.16). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 432 shares of company stock worth $2,017,116.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

