CrowdWiz (WIZ) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $121.00

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 10th. One CrowdWiz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. CrowdWiz has a market capitalization of $34,149.00 and $121.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007719 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010334 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000319 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000564 BTC.

CrowdWiz Token Profile

CrowdWiz (WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,344,283 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io. CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

