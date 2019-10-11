Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 34.4% against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001207 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $191,851.00 and approximately $642.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00640319 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027147 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003708 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000250 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,071,741 coins and its circulating supply is 1,904,031 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

