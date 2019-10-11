Cryptocean (CRON) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $161,901.00

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $161,901.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003954 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsbit, Exrates and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00040465 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $511.03 or 0.06123073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000419 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000225 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00016753 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00040181 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io.

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinsbit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

