Cryptonite (XCN) Trading 103.6% Higher Over Last Week

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded up 102% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Cryptonite coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand and FreiExchange. Cryptonite has a total market capitalization of $118,068.00 and $56.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded up 103.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,343.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.55 or 0.02192374 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $221.41 or 0.02659021 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00677578 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011867 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00661142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00056611 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00439208 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012116 BTC.

About Cryptonite

XCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin. The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info.

Cryptonite Coin Trading

Cryptonite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonite using one of the exchanges listed above.

