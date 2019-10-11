CX Institutional Buys 35 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CX Institutional increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,182 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $272.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $321.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

COST traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $296.95. The company had a trading volume of 654,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,380. The company has a market cap of $129.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $189.51 and a 12-month high of $307.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.39.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

