CX Institutional Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 693.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,546 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,083,983,000 after buying an additional 7,953,416 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25,321.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,922,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,308 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,711 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,626,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,255,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,140 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,812,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,174,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.78.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,652,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $5,924,120 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UNH traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $222.64. 3,237,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,488,347. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $287.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.32.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

