Cypress Capital Group Cuts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cypress Capital Group cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 1.9% of Cypress Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,398,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,355,000 after buying an additional 425,365 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Paychex by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,305,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,725,000 after purchasing an additional 919,406 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Paychex by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,849,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,389,000 after purchasing an additional 85,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,168,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 686,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.91. 56,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,640. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.70 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 27.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 476 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $40,802.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,331,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $1,039,581.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,729.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,468 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley downgraded Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

