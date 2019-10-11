Cypress Capital Group Cuts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 39,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.6% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 14,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 365.2% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 8,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BLK traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $420.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,839. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.79 and a twelve month high of $487.45. The stock has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.11). BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 price objective on BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $553.00 to $547.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.60.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

