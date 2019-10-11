Cypress Capital Group Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,131 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra set a $50.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $44.49. The company had a trading volume of 671,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,344,698. The firm has a market cap of $202.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $47.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

