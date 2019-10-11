Cypress Capital Group Purchases 1,932 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Cypress Capital Group raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 20,195 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 81,039 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,517,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $5,924,120 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.78.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.73. 4,901,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,488,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.32.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

