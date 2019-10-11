Cypress Capital Group Purchases 238 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,706,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,168,910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924,250 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2,245,986.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,802,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802,125 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,478,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,092,000 after purchasing an additional 540,611 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,773,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,751,000 after purchasing an additional 261,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,802,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,087,000 after purchasing an additional 378,185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $293.29. The company had a trading volume of 53,125,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,798,141. The business’s 50-day moving average is $294.59 and its 200-day moving average is $291.21. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $233.76 and a 52 week high of $302.63.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.3836 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

