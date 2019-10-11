Cypress Capital Group Purchases 5,236 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,492 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1,899.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,204,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911,014 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Intel by 806.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,473,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $357,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648,828 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Intel by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $460,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564,340 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 4,885.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,548,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $254,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,406,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.20. 1,274,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,537,982. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $224.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.79.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $128,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.