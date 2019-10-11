Cypress Capital Group Sells 1,752 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 85,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,736,000 after buying an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 257,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $53,462,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $83,529,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.65.

Home Depot stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,211,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,527. The firm has a market cap of $248.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $235.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.13 and a 200 day moving average of $209.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

