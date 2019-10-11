Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Acquires 355,331 Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,074,586 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,331 shares during the period. Associated Banc makes up approximately 1.5% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.66% of Associated Banc worth $21,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 426.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth $550,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $60,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 2,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,698 shares of company stock valued at $422,887 in the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price target on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price target on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Associated Banc stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.41. 17,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,978. Associated Banc Corp has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.89.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $309.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

