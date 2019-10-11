Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Boosts Stake in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,243,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 35,444 shares during the period. RadNet accounts for 1.2% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $17,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in RadNet by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RadNet by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark Stolper sold 20,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $313,650.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John V. Crues sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $753,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,850. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of RDNT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.22. 32,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,335. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. RadNet Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.93.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RadNet had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

