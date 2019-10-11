Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,846 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bancorp makes up 1.3% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 1.63% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $19,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 87.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 60.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,875. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.84. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $39.92.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $82.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

