Data Transaction Token (XD) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.81 Million

Data Transaction Token (CURRENCY:XD) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Data Transaction Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bitinka, IDEX and IDAX. During the last seven days, Data Transaction Token has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Data Transaction Token has a total market cap of $2.81 million and $57,282.00 worth of Data Transaction Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00201560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.50 or 0.01016972 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00033431 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00088165 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Data Transaction Token Token Profile

Data Transaction Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,973,985 tokens. Data Transaction Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Data Transaction Token is www.scroll.network.

Data Transaction Token Token Trading

Data Transaction Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDAX, Bitinka, Hotbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Data Transaction Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Data Transaction Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Data Transaction Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

