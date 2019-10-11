Datacoin (DTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $35.00

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datacoin has a market cap of $16,416.00 and approximately $35.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006151 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004034 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00001053 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000786 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00045501 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,235,933 coins. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.