Datum (DAT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $97,007.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last week, Datum has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. Datum has a market capitalization of $959,917.00 and $97,007.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, Huobi and COSS.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00202358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.01006040 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00032316 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00087735 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum was first traded on July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,435,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datum’s official website is datum.org.

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, Kucoin and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

