Davinci Coin (DAC) Price Tops $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

Davinci Coin (CURRENCY:DAC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 11th. In the last week, Davinci Coin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Davinci Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX and BitForex. Davinci Coin has a market capitalization of $13.64 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Davinci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Davinci Coin alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008441 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 131.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin Token Profile

DAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2018. Davinci Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,601,858,620 tokens. Davinci Coin’s official Twitter account is @dacash_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Davinci Coin is davinci.vision.

Davinci Coin Token Trading

Davinci Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Davinci Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Davinci Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Davinci Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Davinci Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Davinci Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.