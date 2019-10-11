DecentBet Price Reaches $0.0054 on Exchanges (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, LATOKEN and YoBit. DecentBet has a market cap of $1.02 million and $1,532.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DecentBet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00202002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.48 or 0.01014025 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00033182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00088092 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet’s genesis date was September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet.

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.